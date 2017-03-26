Mesut Ozil drops major hint over Arsenal future in German paper interview

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has addressed his future at the club amid growing uncertainty with his current contract expiring next summer.

The 28-year-old joined the Gunners in 2013, and aside from the FA Cup, he hasn’t been able to help the club end their wait for success in the Premier League or in Europe.

Further, his poor form in recent months has coincided with a terrible run for Arsenal which in turn has led to intense criticism of Arsene Wenger and his players.

While the French tactician has a decision to make himself with his own contract running down this summer, it remains to be seen whether or not he commits his future in the face of real anger from protesting supporters.

However, it appears as though Ozil is keen to stay and help Arsenal through their current troubles as he moved to dismiss speculation that he is set to leave the Emirates.

After the German international insisted that his biggest dream was to win the Champions League in an interview with Welt, he was asked if that would be with Arsenal.

“Why not? Of course, we just having a difficult time and are not satisfied with sixth place. I am convinced, however, that we will catch up again soon. Let’s see what the future holds.”

Welt: Coach Arsene Wenger is said to be planning without you.

Ozil: Who says that?

Welt: This is in English newspapers.

Ozil: And you think Wenger speaks to journalists before he tells me? Then I know him differently. I have contract until 2018 in London and I feel very comfortable there. We’ll talk soon and then make a decision.

It seems as though that’s another indication that both Wenger and Ozil could be staying in north London for the foreseeable future, but time will tell whether or not the Gunners go with a drastic overhaul this summer to try and change the disappointing yearly trend that has blighted them for a long time.