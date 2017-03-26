Bournemouth look to poach 14-goal England international from Premier League rivals in the summer transfer window

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is keen to sign Sunderland striker Jermaine Defoe in the summer transfer window, report The Sun.

Defoe is widely considered one of the best strikers in the Premier League, despite being deep into his thirties. Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s arrival, and success, at Manchester United has proven that age really is just a number – and Defoe reaffirms that idea.

The Englishman, who was called up by Gareth Southgate for international duty this week, has bagged 14 goals in the Premier League this term – he is 34-years-old and playing for the side rock bottom of the leagues, it’s remarkable.

His good performances appear to have captured the attention of one of his Premier League counterparts. The Sun believe that Bournemouth will make a move to sign Defoe if Sunderland are relegated to the Championship. The tabloid report that Howe is ready to offer Defoe a chance to finish his career in England with the Cherries.