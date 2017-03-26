West Ham consider Reading boss who made 127 appearances for Manchester United to replace under pressure Slaven Bilic

West Ham are considering replacing manager Slaven Bilic with Reading boss and former Manchester United star Jaap Stam, according to the Mirror.

Stam made 127 appearances for Manchester United during the years of 1999 and 2001. He went on to play for Lazio, AC Milan and Ajax. He is widely considered one of the best centre-backs in football history, and has now become a manager after hanging up his boots.

The Dutchman was handed his first managerial position by Reading, and is doing a fine job with the Championship outfit. His good work appears to have caught the eye of West Ham.

The Mirror report that the pressure is growing on Hammers boss Bilic, largely due to his side’s shortfalls this campaign. The tabloid believe that the East London side could replace him with Stam, after being impressed with his work with Reading. It still remains to be seen if West Ham will part with Bilic.