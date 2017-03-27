Manchester United and Manchester City’s interest in AC Milan prodigy could force the Serie A giants to offer him £19.5M deal

AC Milan are preparing to offer Gianluigi Donnarumma a new contract to keep him out the grasps of both Manchester clubs, according to Calciomercato.

Donnarumma is widely considered one of the most promising young players in world football. Since breaking into the AC Milan starting side as a 16-year-old, he has established himself as a cornerstone in their side, and one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A.

His stellar performances throughout his 63 appearances for Milan earned him a call-up for the Italian national team. He became the youngest goalkeeper ever to appear for his country when he took to the field as a 17-year-old.

He also appears to have caught the eye of two of the Premier League’s biggest sides, with Calciomercato reporting that both Manchester United and Manchester City are keen to secure his services.

Calciomercato believe that their interest has forced Milan into action. The Italian outlet believe that they could offer Donnarumma a contract worth £3.9million a year over five years in order to convince him to stay at the San Siro. That equates to £75,000-a-week, and £19.5million over the course of the contract.