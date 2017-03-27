Arsenal legend refuses to rule himself out as shock Arsene Wenger successor

Arsenal icon Thierry Henry has been discussing rumours linking him with the Gunners job, and he failed to entirely rule out the possibility of it happening.

Arsene Wenger has come under intense criticism this season, with supporters protesting inside and outside of stadiums for him to leave when his current contract expires this summer.

Results on the pitch in recent weeks haven’t helped his cause as the north London giants are at real risk of missing out on the top four in the Premier League, and so he is coming under more scrutiny than usual.

Henry, who spent time in a coaching role at the Emirates before leaving to take up the position as assistant to Roberto Martinez at Belgium, has conceded that he isn’t experienced enough for the job at Arsenal but unsurprisingly he would love to rejoin the club he holds close to his heart.

“It doesn’t depend on me, there are things to be respected, it’s the club of my heart but I do not have any right wings,” Henry told Canal+, as reported by the Mirror.

“My name is quoted to succeed Wenger, I hear that. But it’s hard for me to talk about it I have a lot of respect for everything the coach has done.

“Am I ready? I don’t know and nobody knows, but I also need to learn my job. I have not fixed any goal in the head, I will love it [be a coach] and I will do everything for it. But, right now, I’m in learning mode.”

Time will tell if Wenger decides to walk away from Arsenal this summer, although with reports of a two-year contract being on the table for the veteran coach, there is every chance that he prolongs his stay.

Will that give Henry enough time to get himself ready to take over in two years? Perhaps, but it’s a risky move if that is what Arsenal are even possibly looking at.