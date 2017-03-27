Arsenal transfer news: Gunners prepare £13M Portuguese international to replace ageing goalkeeper Petr Cech

Arsenal are lining up Sporting goalkeeper Rui Patricio to replace legendary goalkeeper Petr Cech, report The Sun.

Patricio came through the Portuguese giant’s academy, and despite being 29-years-old, he has never made an appearance for any club other than Sporting. He has racked up 399 appearances for his boyhood club, establishing himself as one of the best goalkeepers in his home country; and anywhere across Europe.

His good performances for his club side have also seen him establish himself the starting goalkeeper for the Portuguese national team. He has gone on to make 57 appearances for his country, and his performances were a major contributor in their success in the Euro 2016 campaign.

The Sun cite French reports in claiming Arsenal are in the market for a new goalkeeper, and Patricio is on their radar to replace Cech. They believe that the Gunners are preparing to offer Sporting £13million in exchange for his services.