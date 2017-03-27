Arsenal win transfer battle with Barcelona as £45m ace deemed too expensive

Barcelona have reportedly all-but ended their interest in signing Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin as they deem him to be too expensive.

The Catalan giants have had their troubles at right back after failing to successfully replace Dani Alves following his departure last summer.

Sergi Roberto and Aleix Vidal have tried and been unsuccessful, and it was widely acknowledged that this would be a key area in which the club would look to strengthen at the end of the season.

According to Marca, it won’t be former La Masia graduate Bellerin who solves the issue as Barca have been put off by his £45m price-tag and will instead focus their attention of Valencia’s Joao Cancelo.

Bellerin signed a new long-term contract with the Gunners in December, as per the report, and so his valuation has soared as a result coupled with the fact that his form and ability make him one of the top right-backs in Europe and given he’s still so young at 22, the valuation seems relatively fair.

In turn, Barca will have to give up on plans to try and prise him back to the Nou Camp, with Cancelo or Monaco ace Djibril Sidibe options to address the situation.

However, it’s added that no signing will be made until the coaching situation is sorted out with Luis Enrique stepping down at the end of the season.

From Arsenal’s perspective, it would be a major boost if Barca did indeed look elsewhere, as although his form has dipped in recent weeks along with the entire team in truth, Bellerin forms an integral part of the future at the Emirates and remains a highly valuable figure for Arsene Wenger.