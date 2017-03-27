Chelsea, AC Milan and Inter Milan target has no interest in leaving Barcelona as he recovers from serious ankle injury

Barcelona full-back Aleix Vidal will not be leaving the Camp Nou in the summer transfer window, according to Calciomercato.

Despite being a part of both the Barcelona and Real Madrid academies, Vidal took the long way to the summit of football. The Spaniard had stints in several of his home country’s lower leagues before finally reaching La Liga with Almeria.

He made an appearance in every single game for the Spanish minnows in the 2013/14 campaign, having a stellar season and earning himself a move to Sevilla. He spent just one season with Sevilla, but immediately became an important member of their first-team squad. His good performances under Unai Emery’s stewardship saw him capture the attention of Barcelona, who drafted him in during the summer of 2015.

Calciomercato report that Vidal, who is currently recovering from a serious ankle break, is on the radar of Inter Milan, AC Milan and Chelsea. However, the Italian outlet believe that he has no interest in leaving Barcelona at the current time.