Barcelona confirm their interest in Juventus striker who found the back of the net 23 times in all competitions last term

Barcelona are interested in signing Juventus striker Paulo Dybala in the summer transfer window, report the Daily Mail.

Dybala has firmly established himself as one of the best strikers in Serie A. In the 2014/15 campaign, the Argentine bagged 13 goals in Italy’s top tier for Palermo. It earned him a big-money move to Juventus, where his form has reached new heights.

In his debut season in Turin, Dybala found the back of the net on 23 occasions. He is now widely considered one of the best players in Serie A, and one of the most promising young players in the world.

His good performances appear to have captured the attention of one of Juventus’ fellow European heavyweights. The Daily Mail report that Barcelona have confirmed that Dybala is on their radar, and a potential move could materialise in the summer transfer window. It remains to be seen how much the Old Lady will demand in exchange for his services.