Manchester City transfer news: Barcelona preparing £26M move for AS Monaco starlet who is wanted by Man City

Manchester City are set to face stern competition from Barcelona in the race to sign AS Monaco sensation Thomas Lemar, report Calciomercato.

Though he is just 21-years-old, Lemar has already made 112 professional appearances, with 84 of them coming in Ligue 1. This season, he has been influential in Monaco’s success. The French outfit are top of the league in France, and are also into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

His good performances for Monaco do not appear to have gone unnoticed around Europe. Calciomercato report that Pep Guardiola is interested in bringing Lemar to Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

However, it appears as though he will face stern competition from one of his former employers. Calciomercato cite French outlet L’Equipe in reporting that Barcelona are preparing to offer £26million to Monaco in exchange for Lemar’s services. It remains to be seen whether that will be enough to convince them to sell.