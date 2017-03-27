Barcelona superstar steps in to block teammate with £130m clause making Man Utd switch

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has reportedly moved to stop Jordi Alba from making a switch to Man Utd this summer, according to Spanish reports.

The 28-year-old has fallen out of favour with Luis Enrique at times this season, as he has been limited to just 18 La Liga appearances.

In turn, it has led to question marks being raised over his future at the Nou Camp, although of course it’s worth factoring in that Enrique will leave at the end of the season and so he may be in line to benefit.

Nevertheless, Diario Gol report that Messi has grown concerned that the Spanish international might leave the club, and has tried to step in and prevent any deal from happening.

It’s added that Alba has a staggering £130m release clause in his contract, but in truth Barca are hardly likely to demand that much and United are certainly not going to spend that much on him.

As a result, if they are open to a sale, then it would likely be for significantly less than that figure, but Messi doesn’t want the move to happen at all it seems and so time will tell if the club agree with him and reject all advances.

It’s added in the report that Alba has revealed his disappointment and frustration over his current situation at Barcelona, and so either the coaching change will have to have a positive impact on him or he may well have to consider his options.

As for United, with Luke Shaw failing to convince Mourinho this season, coupled with the likes of Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young, Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo all having a go in that role, the Portuguese tactician needs a long-term solution in that position and Man Utd are seemingly on the look out for one this summer.