Eden Hazard update: Chelsea reject £86M bid from Real Madrid, £190K-a-week offer on the table

Chelsea are set to reject Real Madrid’s £86million for talisman Eden Hazard, report Calciomercato.

Hazard is widely considered one of the best players in the Premier League, and one of the best wingers in the world. Last campaign he fell short of expectations, but he has been back to his best since Antonio Conte took the reins at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian magician has found the back of the net 11 times in the Premier League so far this campaign, and has also provided four assists for his teammates. His good performances in England appear to have captured the attention of one of Chelsea’s fellow European heavyweights.

Calciomercato cite Belgian outlet HLN in reporting that Real Madrid have offered Chelsea £86million in exchange for Hazard, but that bid has been flat out rejected. They also note that Los Blancos were prepared to pay Hazard £190,000-a-week to convince him to move to the Bernabeu. Only time will tell if they will return with a bigger offer.