Chelsea star who the Blues forked out £32M for reveals that he would never had moved to the Premier League had he got his wish

N’Golo Kante would not be playing in the Premier League right now if he got his wish, report The Sun.

Kante joined Leicester in the summer of 2015, and it fast became clear just how good an acquisition he was. The French international established himself as a cornerstone in the Foxes’ side as they defied the odds to win the Premier League title. His good performances in a Leicester shirt earned him a move to European heavyweights Chelsea.

According to The Sun, the Blues parted with £32million to secure Kante’s services, and he has proved to be worth every penny. Chelsea are ten points clear at the top of the Premier League, and Kante’s influence has been immeasurable.

However, as The Sun report, Kante has revealed that he could well have never moved to the Premier League. The tabloid quote the Chelsea star revealing that he would be a Marseille player right now had he got his wish:

“Among the clubs that most wanted to recruit me were Marseille and Leicester. I thought I had to go through a stage in France.”

“I remember the generation of Niang, Ribery and Nasri and it was a team that I liked, especially in the Champions League.”