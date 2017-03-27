Fascinating Manchester United poll reveals 50% of fans want club to sell legend, misfit gets 30% out votes

Manchester United fans have had their say on a Manchester Evening News poll as to which players they want to see sold this summer.

Jose Mourinho is undoubtedly set to make further changes to his squad at the end of the season, as he continues to stamp his mark on the make-up of the group moving forward.

While the Red Devils remain in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League, they’ll have their eyes on Europa League glory too in order to secure direct qualification to Europe’s premier competition next season.

However, they’ll be aiming to go from strength to strength and that means getting rid of certain individuals in order to free up space in the squad and finances to make deals happen.

A poll done by the Manchester Evening News has revealed that 50% of those who voted believe that captain Wayne Rooney should be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer.

The 31-year-old has lost his place under Mourinho this season and has certainly shown signs of decline. Coupled with the fact that he surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton for the club’s all-time top goalscorer record, it seems as though he’s coming to a natural end in Manchester.

Despite all he has given to the club, it seems as though there is a strong contingent who believe that it’s time to move on, with Rooney way ahead of his teammates with Matteo Darmian in second place with 29 percent of the vote.

Marouane Fellaini comes in at third with 14 percent, and these three have emerged as the top choices to get the axe as Mourinho looks to strengthen in those positions ahead of next season.

It’s an interesting set of results, but on the face of it it’s difficult to argue with them as while they’ve offered little this season, United can undoubtedly get stronger in the positions that these three individuals play in.