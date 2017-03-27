Influential AC Milan figure opens up on future and talks long-awaited takeover

AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella has revealed that he’s not concerned about his future at the club ahead of the takeover in April.

The 42-year-old arrived at the San Siro last summer on a two-year deal, and has done a highly commendable job given that he has had little room to manoeuvre in both of the transfer markets that he’s been in charge for.

With the takeover of the club encountering complications, it’s been a tough assignment to keep Milan within reach of their objectives while also ensuring that the players remained focused and undistracted by the takeover talks. Chinese businessman Li Yonghong is set to complete his takeover of the Rossoneri on April 14 after a reshuffle over the weekend led to Sino-Europe Sports being dropped and a new consortium being created.

Montella deserves a great deal of credit for the way in which he has handled the situation, and he remained entirely calm about his own future as well as that of the club on Monday.

“Honestly I haven’t been following it too much, I’m not going to expend a lot of energy on it. We’ll see what happens,” he told Premium Sport, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“My future? Let’s see what they [the new owners] think, but for me I have a contract and there are no problems.”

Milan sit in seventh place in Serie A after 29 games, just four points adrift of fourth-placed Lazio and two behind Inter in the race to qualify for the Europa League.

In truth, the Milan squad is not as deep as those of their rivals, and so Montella has certainly earned himself the faith of the new owners and a new contract to commit his long-term future to the Rossoneri.

