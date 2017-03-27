Chelsea transfer news: out-of-favour defender refuses to rule out a summer move away from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has opened the door to a loan move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window, report Calciomercato.

Zouma was drafted into the Chelsea squad while Jose Mourinho held the reigns at the Bridge. The Special One gave the Frenchman an opportunity to impress, and he fast became an important member of his the squad. He was also able to oust Gary Cahill from starting side.

However, Zouma suffered a rupture to his anterior cruciate ligament against Manchester United last season, and it ruled him out for the best part of a year. Since his return to fitness, he has found his path to Antonio Conte’s starting side firmly blocked. He could subsequently seek a move away in search of first-team football.

Calciomercato quote Zouma, who when asked about his future with the Premier League leaders, he opened the door to a loan move ahead of next years’s World Cup:

“A loan before the World Cup? Why not. We’ll see at the end of the season, but I’m focusing on Chelsea. I’m confident and I know I will play. I’ve not talked about my future with Antonio Conte.”