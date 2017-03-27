Liverpool confident of landing £65m target but must meet key stipulation

Liverpool reportedly believe that they have a great shot at signing Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez this summer, provided that they qualify for the Champions League.

The Colombian international has been left frustrated in the Spanish capital, as he has struggled for regular playing time as he hasn’t been able to establish himself in Zinedine Zidane’s starting line-up.

With just 24 appearances in all competitions so far this season, most of which have been off the bench or with limited minutes, it appears as though he could be open to an exit this summer.

As per The Mirror, Liverpool are in contention to sign him, but if they genuinely harbour ambitions of splashing out £65m on the marquee signing, they must finish in the top four in the Premier League this season to secure a spot at Europe’s top table next season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side currently sit in fourth spot, four points above Manchester United who have two games in hand, and so it’s far from certain that Liverpool will be able to guarantee that spot just yet.

In turn, it will lead to question marks being raised over whether or not Rodriguez would want to move to Anfield, but given their history, prestige and ambitious plans under Klopp, it would seem like a good move for any top player.

It also remains to be seen as to whether the Merseyside giants are willing to splash out such a hefty fee to sign the 25-year-old, but by all accounts it looks as though he is set to leave this summer with Chelsea also touted as a possible destination as interest is high in a top-class player who needs to find a better place to settle.