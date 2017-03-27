Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City all interested in signing Middlesbrough star in the summer transfer window

Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson is a summer target for all six of the Premier League’s biggest sides, according to the Mirror.

Gibson came through Middlesbrough’s academy, but he was shipped out on loan four times before he was able to establish himself in Boro’s first-team squad. Since doing so, the 24-year-old has established himself as a cornerstone in their side.

He has gone on to make 143 appearances for the Premier League minnows, and has been a shining light in what has been a tough season for his side. His good performances do not appear to have gone unnoticed.

The Mirror report that all of the Premier League’s top six will be chasing Gibson in the summer transfer window. The Mirror report that Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have all sent scouts to watch the Englishman play. There is no transfer fee named in the report, but it seems unlikely that Boro will part with Gibson on the cheap.