Real Madrid set to extend the contracts of defensive pair who have made 545 appearances combined for the La Liga giants

Real Madrid are set to hand Dani Carvajal and Marcelo contract extensions in the summer window, according to AS.

Carvajal and Marcelo are both widely considered two of the best full-backs in the world, and having been cornerstones in Real Madrid’s recent success. The pair have made 545 appearances combined for Los Blancos and showcased their talents as extremely accomplished full-backs on opposite flanks of their side’s defence.

It appears as though Real Madrid are keen to keep hold of them both. AS report that the Spanish heavyweights are set to extend both of their contracts in the summer to keep them out of the grasps of any potential suitors.

AS believe that Real Madrid feel they are fortunate to have two of Europe’s best full-backs and will subsequently look to extend their stays at the Bernabeu. If either player did opt to leave Madrid at any point, there would likely be no shortage of interest.