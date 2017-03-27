Roma and AC Milan circle around out-of-favour PSG winger who scored 13 Premier League goals during three-year stint

Roma and AC Milan are circling around unhappy PSG winger Hatem Ben Arfa, report The Sun.

Ben Arfa established himself as one of the best players in Ligue 1 during respective spells with Lyon and Marseille. It appeared to capture the attention of then Premier League side Newcastle.

During his time with the Magpies, Ben Arfa made 86 appearances and found the back of the net on 14 occasions. The Newcastle faithful will likely feel as though they did not see the best of the Frenchman during his time at St. James’ Park.

Ben Arfa returned to France, and was given a lifeline by Nice. He successfully revived his career with the French outfit, bagging 18 goals in 37 appearances. He earned himself a move to PSG, but has found it difficult to get regular playing time and could leave in search of it.

The Sun report that both Roma and AC Milan are waiting in the wings if Ben Arfa does decide to move again. It remains to be seen how much PSG will demand in exchange for the 30-year-old.