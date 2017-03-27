(Video) Chelsea starlet Tammy Abraham showcases his ability by pulling off stunning skills in England U-21 training

Chelsea academy product Tammy Abraham displayed his classy skills during England U-21 training.

Abraham was sent on loan to Bristol City in the summer transfer window, and has taken to professional football like a fish to water.

In his debut season in the professional game, the Chelsea starlet has found the back of the net 19 times in the Championship, establishing himself as one of the best players in the division.

He has repeatedly showcased his talent this campaign, and done so once more while training with the England U-21 side. Unbelievable tekkers.