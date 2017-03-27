(Video) Chelsea youngster Ruben Loftus-Cheek bags a brace for England U21s with two classy finishes

Posted by
(Video) Chelsea youngster Ruben Loftus-Cheek bags a brace for England U21s with two classy finishes

Chelsea youngster Ruben Loftus-Cheek has scored twice for England U-21s this evening.

Loftus-Cheek, who Antonio Conte opted to keep in and around the squad this campaign, has struggled for game-time with the Blues this campaign. However, when he has been on the field he has shown glimpses of his potential.

He has once more showcased this talent this evening, this time with the England U-21 side, finding the back of the net twice with two classy finishes.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top