Juventus manager who is top of the shortlist to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal undecided on his future in Turin

Arsenal target Massimiliano Allegri is undecided over his future with Juventus, report Calciomercato.

Allegri has never managed outside of his home country Italy during his managerial career, but has certainly made an impression. His good work with AC Milan during a difficult period with the club earned him an opportunity with Juventus.

During his time in Turin, he has filled his trophy cabinet to the brim. Allegri won the league and cup double in both seasons he has spent with Juventus, and is on course to do the same this season – and could well win the treble if he tastes success in the Champions League.

As Calciomercato report, Allegri is on Arsenal’s shortlist to replace Arsene Wenger when the Frenchman’s contract comes to an end in the summer.

The Gunners may well be encouraged by Calciomercato’s recent report, as they believe Allegri is undecided whether to remain at Juventus or move elsewhere. This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on.