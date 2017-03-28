Chelsea, Manchester United and Barcelona target will not extend PSG contract as he looks to the Parc des Princes exit door

PSG defender Marquinhos has told the French giants that he will not be putting pen-to-paper on a contract extension, report Calciomercato.

Marquinhos was given an opportunity to showcase his talent in Europe by Roma in the summer of 2012. After merely one season, he had already emerged as one of the best defenders in Serie A. PSG subsequently forked out, what Calciomercato report to be, a £26.8million transfer fee to sign the Brazilian.

In four seasons at PSG, Marquinhos has made 146 appearances and continued to develop into one of the best centre-backs in Europe. Calciomercato report that Chelsea offered £51.9million to the French champions for Marquinhos, but that offer was rebuffed.

However, the 22-year-old could still be on his way out of the Parc des Princes before long. Calciomercato report that Marquinhos wants to leave PSG and will not extend his contract with the club. The Italian outlet note that Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona are all interested.