Chelsea star who has found the back of the net 17 times this season could be traded for PSG midfielder in the summer

Chelsea could swap Diego Costa with PSG attacking midfielder Javier Pastore, report Calciomercato.

Costa had a season to forget last time around, but has been back to his best this campaign. The Spaniard has found the back of the net 17 times in 26 appearances, only there players have scored more goals in the Premier League this term.

However, it appears as though the Blues are not too fussed about keeping hold of their star striker. Calciomercato believe that Chelsea could be prepared to part with Costa in exchange for PSG midfielder Pastore. The Argentine has found it difficult to establish himself as a regular starter at the Parc des Princes, and the Italian outlet believe he could subsequently be shipped off in exchange for a new striker.

Calciomercato report that PSG signed Pastore for £36million in 2012, but his current market value is likely much lower than that. This doesn’t appear to be a fair trade from Chelsea’s point of view.