Chelsea transfer news: Arsenal talisman tops the transfer list, discussions already held, player demanding £13M-a-year

Chelsea have placed Arsenal talisman Alexis Sanchez top of their wishlist for the summer transfer window, according to the Guardian.

Sanchez has been in fine form this campaign and despite his side’s shortfalls, things would be a lot worse at the Emirates without his influence. The Chilean has found the back of the net 18 times in the Premier League so far this campaign – only Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku have scored more.

It appears as though his good performances in North London has turned heads in the West of the city. The Guardian report that Premier League leaders Chelsea have made Sanchez their number one target for the summer.

The Guardian believe that Blues boss Antonio Conte has already held discussions with the club’s hierarchy over the possibility of signing Sanchez from their London rivals. They note that Sanchez is demanding £13million-a-year, whether that be to stay at the Emirates or move elsewhere.