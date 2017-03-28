Chelsea prepare stunning £70M player-plus-cash deal for 20-goal Everton talisman including £33M misfit

Everton talisman Romelu Lukaku, who is a target for Chelsea, has decided to leave Everton in the summer, according to the Express.

Lukaku has been in emphatic form for the Toffees this campaign. The Belgian international has scored 20 Premier League goals so far this season, and leads the race for the golden boot. If he continues with his current level of performances, he will be a shoo-in for the end-of-season awards.

Despite appearing comfortable in an Everton shirt, the Express believe that Lukaku has decided to seek the Goodison Park exit door in the summer. The tabloid believe that one of his former employers are waiting in the wings to secure his signature.

According to the Express, Chelsea are preparing a £70million player-plus cash offer for Lukaku, which is thought to include misfit Michy Batshuayi. The Guardian reported at the time that Chelsea paid £33million to sign Batshuayi in the summer of 2016.

It remains to be seen whether that will be enough to convince them to sell their prize possession.