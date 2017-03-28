Chelsea transfer news: £39M Blues target leaves the door open to summer move to Ligue 1 heavyweights

Chelsea target Tiemoue Bakayoko is interested in moving to AS Monaco’s Ligue 1 rivals PSG, report Calciomercato.

Bakayoko came through the ranks at Rennes, and his good performances caught the eye of Monaco, who secured his services in 2014. He has gone on to play 78 times for Monaco, bagging four goals.

Though only 22-years-old, he has already established himself as a cornerstone in Monaco’s side, and has proven himself able to perform both in Ligue 1 and the Champions League on a consistent basis. The stellar season he is having certainly has not gone unnoticed.

Calciomercato report that Premier League leaders Chelsea are interested in signing Bakayoko. The Italian outlet cite English reports in noting that it had been claimed Bakayoko came to a pre-agreement with the Blues. Calciomercato believe Monaco’s asking price stands at around £39million.

However, Calciomercato now quote the French international’s agent, who reveals that his client would not hesitate joining Monaco’s Ligue 1 counterparts PSG: “When I asked him to imagine that he’d move to PSG one day, he told me that he’d ‘honestly like that. If they were to offer me a deal, I don’t see why I would refuse it.”

This will undoubtedly come as bad news for the Chelsea faithful.