Real Madrid prepared to freeze out want-away star for an entire year if he opts to join La Liga counterparts Barcelona

Real Madrid have threatened to freeze Isco out of the side for a season as he eyes a move to Barcelona on a free transfer, report The Sun.

Isco came through Valencia’s academy, but joined La Liga counterparts Malaga in search of regular first-team football. During his time at Malaga, he was given his opportunity to showcase his talent and fast emerged as one of the best young players in world football. In 82 appearances for the La Liga outfit, he found the back of the net 17 times, and his good form caught the eye of European heavyweights Real Madrid.

However, the Spanish international has struggled to establish himself as an important member of Los Blancos’ squad during his time at the Bernabeu, and could subsequently seek the exit door.

The Sun report that Isco is considering running down his contract with Real Madrid in order to join Barcelona on a free transfer. However, Real are not going to sit by and watch it happen without putting up a fight. The tabloid believe that Real are prepared to freeze out Isco for a year if he decides to move to the Nou Camp.