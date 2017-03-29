Arsenal and Tottenham set to go head-to-head in the race to sign £21M Sampdoria striker who has bagged nine goals this term

Arsenal and Tottenham are both to hold talks with the agent of Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick, report The Sun.

Though only 21-years of age, Schick has already established himself as an important member of Sampdoria’s squad. In 26 appearances for the Serie A outfit this campaign, the Czech Republic international has found the back of the net on nine occasions.

His good performances in Italy appear to have caught the eye of two of the Premier League’s biggest sides. The Sun report that both Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in seucing Schick’s services in the summer transfer window.

The Sun believe that both sides are set to meet with Schick’s agent ahead of a potential move. The tabloid note that Sampdoria could demand as much as £21million exchange for Schick’s services. It remains to be seen whether either Arsenal or Tottenham will submit an offer that meets the Italian side’s valuation.