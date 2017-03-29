Arsenal identify Real Madrid star as potential replacement for Chelsea target Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal have identified Real Madrid star Karim Benzema as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez, report Calciomercato.

Benzema came through the ranks at Lyon and fast established himself as one of the most promising youngsters in world football. The Frenchman found the back of the net 66 times in 148 appearances for the French outfit, and his good performances appeared to capture the attention of Real Madrid, who secured his services in the summer of 2009.

The French international has continued to showcase his talent during his time at the Bernabeu. In 353 apearances for Los Blancos, he has bagged 177 goals and filled his trophy cabinet to the brim.

Calciomercato report that Arsenal are interested in drafting in Benzema to replace talisman Sanchez, who they report is likely to leave in the summer transfer window, with Chelsea interested in signing him. There is no potential transfer fee mentioned in the report, but it seems likely Real Madrid would only sell Benzema for an astronomical sum.