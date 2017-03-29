Arsenal youngster opts to play international football for Nigeria despite playing for England between the ages of 16 and 21

Arsenal youngster Chuba Akpom is set to represent Nigeria internationally, despite having played for the England U-21 side, according to the Independent.

Akpom came through the ranks with the Gunners, and was once considered one of the most promising of their current crop of youngsters.

However, not all has gone to plan for the 21-year-old. Akpom has been shipped out on loan to five different clubs in recent seasons, and has continually failed to prove that he is ready to be drafted into the Arsenal first-team.Though he has now made 63 appearances as a professional, Akpom has found the back of the net just three times.

Akpom is getting to the stage in his career where he he needs to think about international football, and as the Independent report, he is eligible to play for both Nigeria and England.

However, the Independent believe that Akpom has already decided to play for the former, despite representing England at U16 through to U21.