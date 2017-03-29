Chelsea transfer news: Antonio Conte to face competition from Barcelona in the race to sign £70M-rated Italy international

Barcelona are set to go head-to-head with Chelsea for the signature of PSG midfield maestro Marco Verratti, according to Goal.

Verratti is a player who needs little introduction, he is widely considered one of the best central-midfielders in world football. During his time at the Parc des Princes, he has been given the opportunity to showcase his talent, both domestically and in the Champions League, for one of the biggest sides in Europe – and his stellar performances in a PSG shirt do not appear to have gone unnoticed.

According to Goal, Chelsea are interested in signing Verratti, with Blues boss Antonio Conte looking to reunite with his former star. However, they are not believed to be alone in the race to sign him.

Goal report that Barcelona are also keen, with Verratti widely considered the heir to Barca legend Xavi. Goal note the Catalan giant’s belief that they can sign the Italian international in the summer transfer window for a fee in the region of £70million.