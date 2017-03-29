Manchester United talisman who has found the back of the net 26 times this season drops major hint he’s staying at Old Trafford

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has dropped a major hint that he will remain at Manchester United next season, report The Sun.

Ibrahimovic has found the back of the net 26 times in his debut season at Old Trafford. There were question marks upon his arrival on these shores whether he would be up to the pace of the Premier League at 35-years-old, but he quickly eradicated those doubts.

However, as The Sun report, Ibrahimovic only put pen-to-paper on a one-year deal when he signed for Man United in the summer transfer window, meaning that his contract expires in a few months time.

The Sun believe that the big Swede has offers from the MLS, but he has dropped a major hint that he will extend his stay in Manchester.

Ibrahimovic played a major role in Man United’s victory in the EFL Cup this campaign, but it seems unlikely that he will be content with that. The Sun quote the United talisman in saying: “I never leave a job unfinished.”