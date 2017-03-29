AS Monaco teen sensation not keen on the idea of joining Spanish heavyweights at this stage of his career

AS Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe has ruled out a summer move to La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid, report The Sun.

Though he is still only 18-years-old, Mbappe has already established himself as an important member of Monaco’s squad. The teen sensation has found the back of the net 19 times so far this campaign, and has also provided 11 assists for his teammates.

It comes as no surprise that one of the biggest sides in the world is reportedly keen to secure his signature in the summer transfer window. The Sun report that Real Madrid, who are always on the look out for the best talent on the market, want to draft Mbappe into their squad.

However, Mbappe doesn’t seem so keen on the idea of moving to the Bernabeu in a few months time. When quizzed by reporters over his future, The Sun quote Mbappe committing his short-term future to Monaco:

“At the moment I am at Monaco. We go along step by step. Madrid is for players at the peak of their careers, and I am not there yet.”