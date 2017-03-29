Man United and Chelsea target would be interested in summer move to Old Trafford if they qualify for the Champions League

AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko would be interested in signing for Manchester United if they qualify for the Champions League, report Manchester Evening News.

Bakayoko is enjoying a stellar campaign for Monaco. His side sit top of Ligue 1, and also reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League after knocking out Premier League giants Manchester City. Bakayoko’s performances in the pit of the midfield have been a considerable contributor in their success.

His good form for his club side earned him his first call-up, and subsequently his first appearance, for the French national team – there will undoubtedly be plenty more to follow.

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are interested in signing Bakayoko in the summer transfer window; and they may just get their man. MEN report that Bakayoko would be interested in a switch to Old Trafford if Jose Mourinho’s side finish inside the top four and qualify for the Champions League. It is also noted that United will face competition from Premier League leaders Chelsea.