Hoffenheim defender reveals he had an offer from a Premier League giant before penning pre-agreement with Bayern Munich

Hoffenheim centre-back Niklas Sule has revealed why he snubbed Chelsea to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, report Calciomercato.

Sule came through the ranks at the Bundesliga outfit, and it didn’t take long for him to establish himself as an important member of their squad. Despite being just 21-years-old, Sule has already made 108 appearances for Hoffenheim, with 99 of those coming in German’s top tier. However, Sule won’t be making many more for his current employers.

Calciomercato report that Sule’s contract comes to an end at the end of the season, and the German has already put pen-to-paper on a pre-agreement with Bayern Munich.

However, it doesn’t appear that Bayern were alone in the race to secure his services. Calciomercato quote Sule, who reveals that he received an offer from Chelsea prior to agreeing to move to the Allianz Arena.

“Offers of Bayern and Chelsea came at the same time. It was a big honour for me. But I made a decision with my heart and I’ve decided to stay in Germany and join Bayern Munich. I’ll join one of the best teams in the world and there is nothing better for me.”

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will have to look elsewhere in his search for defensive reinforcements.