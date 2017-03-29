West Ham figurehead to pay the price for club’s poor form as the Hammers opt against offering him a new deal

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic will not be offered a contract extension in the summer due to the Hammers’ poor run of form, according to the Telegraph.

When Bilic put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal with West Ham in June 2015, it appeared to be a match made in heaven. The Croat was already familiar with the club, having made 49 Premier League appearances for the East London outfit between the years of 1996 and 1997.

In his debut season, Bilic steered West Ham to a respectable seventh place finish. However, largely due to the departure of talisman Dimitri Payet to Marseille, the Hammers have been unable to replicate that form this time around, and find themselves 12th in the division.

The Telegraph believe that due to West Ham’s stuttering form, Bilic will not be offered an extension to his current deal, which is due to expire in the summer of 2018. The 48-year-old very much appears to be playing for his job at the London Stadium.