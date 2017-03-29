Chelsea and Liverpool target would become the most expensive defender in Premier League history if £50M valuation is met

Southampton centre-back Virgil Van Dijk could become the most expensive defender in Premier League history if he moves in the summer, report Calciomercato.

Van Dijk showcased his defensive abilities during his time at Celtic, and it earned him an opportunity in the Premier League at St. Mary’s. He has continued to develop during his time with the Saints, and is now widely considered one of the best defenders in England.

His towering presence, combative nature and classy distribution from Claude Puel’s back-line has seen him rise head and shoulders above many of his defensive counterparts, and his good performances certainly haven’t gone unnoticed.

Calciomercato report that Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool are both chasing his signature, and could make a move to sign him in the summer transfer window.

The Italian outlet cite the Independent in reporting that Van Dijk could cost as much as £50million, making him the most expensive defender in Premier League history. That’s a lot of money.