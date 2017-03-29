(Video) Arsenal talisman Alexis Sanchez finds the back of the net with peach of a free-kick amid interest from Chelsea

Arsenal talisman Alexis Sanchez bagged a stunning free-kick for Chile last night.

Sanchez is enjoying arguably the finest season of his career so far. The Chilean has found the back of the net 18 times in the Premier League so far this campaign, and has also provided nine assists for his teammates.

His good form clearly hasn’t gone unnoticed, with the Guardian claiming that he is number one on Chelsea’s wishlist for the summer transfer window.

He may well have added a few million pound to his price-tag last night, as he scored an absolute peach of a free-kick. Pick that one out.