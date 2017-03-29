Former Liverpool and Chelsea boss lined up as under-pressure Slaven Bilic’s potential successor at West Ham

West Ham are considering replacing faltering boss Slaven Bilic with Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez, according to the Mirror.

Benitez is no stranger to life in the Premier League, in fact, he is arguably one of the best managers in the competitions history – despite never lifting the league title.

The Spaniard was given his first opportunity in England with Liverpool, having showcased his managerial ability during two title-winning campaigns with La Liga giants Valencia.

Benitez spent almost six years at Anfield, overseeing 350 games and 196 victories. He was later appointed as Chelsea boss in 2012 following the sacking of Roberto Di Matteo. The Blues faithful may not have taken to him, but finishing the season in third place and with a Europa League winners medal is extremely respectable.

Now 56-years-old, Benitez finds himself managing Newcastle in the Championship. However, he could be set to be offered a route back into the Premier League.

The Mirror report that West Ham manager Bilic is under pressure in the midst of a disappointing campaign for the Hammers. The tabloid that Benitez is on their radar to replace him