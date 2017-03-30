Eagle-eyed media call out angry Jose Mourinho over error after Man Utd boss goes on rant

It’s fair to stay that Jose Mourinho isn’t the happiest of managers most of the time, but the Man Utd boss has been left furious over the past fortnight.

Having already bemoaned the fixture list and how packed United’s schedule was this month and will be in April, injuries have become a problem for the squad with Paul Pogba the latest to pick up an issue prior to the international break.

Mourinho’s mood would have worsened when both Phil Jones and Chris Smalling were forced to withdraw from the England squad with issues, while Marouane Fellaini picked up a knock while on duty with Belgium.

In turn, it wouldn’t have helped the situation and Mourinho has gone on a fresh rant about the break and playing internationals at this time of the year.

“I am totally against the friendly matches,” Mourinho told Sky Sports, as reported by the Metro. “I think friendly matches for the national team only make sense before the final phases.

“On top of that the matches are not really big matches so I am not a big fan. But I think one day I will be there so I cannot be very critical.”

The Portuguese tactician then got himself into a spot of bother by suggesting that upcoming opponents this weekend West Bromwich Albion had only one player out on international duty and so have had additional time to rest, prepare and train, putting his players at a major disadvantage.

However, various publications, including the Metro, have pointed out that that is simply not true. Jake Livermore made his England debut, Salomon Rondon was away with Venezuela, while Darren Fletcher, James Morrison, Chris Brunt, Gareth McAuley and Jonny Evans were all on international duty too.

Add to that list Wales international Hal Robson-Kanu and Belgian star Nacer Chadli, that takes the magic number from one to nine, and so many of his critics will point at this as being just another moan from a rather grumpy Mourinho.