Jose Mourinho wants £4m-a-year forward and 22-year-old German international at Man Utd

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho is expected to bolster his squad this summer, and speculation this week has linked two more players with a move to Old Trafford.

United have already claimed the EFL Cup this season, and while their next targets will be to win the Europa League and finish in the top four in the Premier League, there is significant room for improvement for them ahead of next season.

As noted by The Sun, via Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Napoli forward Dries Mertens is of interest to add goals and creativity to the side, with the Red Devils willing to offer £4.3m-a-year to the Belgian international to prise him away from Italy.

The 29-year-old has been in stunning form this season in leading the Napoli line, as he has bagged 25 goals in all competitions. However, given that it’s added that Partenopei owner Aurelio De Laurentiis can only offer him £2.6m-per-year, he could be looking elsewhere if the financial aspect of his next deal is crucial.

It’s added that Mertens has a reported £30m release clause in the deal that expires next summer, and so Napoli will be eager to sign him to an extension or cash in this summer to avoid losing him for nothing in just over 12 months time.

Meanwhile, as seen in the image below taken from Kicker, United have also reportedly made an approach to sign Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich.

The 22-year-old is highly regarded by the Bavarian giants, and his versatility makes him an important part of the squad as well as his experience of playing at the top level and on the international stage at such a young age.

However, he continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League, and it seems as though Mourinho is eager to beat Man City boss Pep Guardiola to the punch and snap up the German ace this summer.