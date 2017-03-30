Man Utd transfer news: Mourinho wants £56m defender, 26-goal marksman confirms talks

Man Utd are reportedly keen on signing Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez as Jose Mourinho continues to search for a new centre-half.

Eric Bailly was brought in last summer to strengthen the United backline, but it seems as though the Red Devils are still on the lookout for a defensive partner for him despite the likes of Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones impressing at times this season.

As reported by The Sun, Victor Lindelof has been a long-term target for the Premier League giants, but it looks as though Mourinho could be ready to switch his focus to Gimenez who is struggling to establish himself under Diego Simeone in the Spanish capital.

It’s added that the 22-year-old has a reported £56m buyout clause in his contract and so he won’t be cheap, but with his current contract expiring in 2018, it’s highly unlikely that he’ll fetch such a hefty fee.

Speculation over United signing another defender is simply not going away, and so there must surely be some truth in that Mourinho is looking to bolster his defensive line further and find a long-term partner for Bailly in the heart of the United backline.

Meanwhile, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has confirmed that he is in contract talks with the club over extending his stay at Old Trafford, with his current agreement coming to an end this summer.

The 35-year-old has silenced his critics with 26 goals and eight assists in 41 appearances in all competitions so far this season, establishing himself as an influential figure at United almost immediately.

Despite his age, he intends on continuing to play on at the top level and it appears as though the door is still open for that to happen under Mourinho in Manchester.

“Let’s see what happens, we are talking,” Ibrahimovic told the Manchester Evening News.

“I have an option for another year, I want to do great as long as I’m here, so let us see, there is a lot of time. I’m enjoying being at a a fantastic club, without doubts, one of the biggest clubs in the world with a great coach. I know him before, he’s a winner, he’s the perfect coach for this club.”