Neymar WAG: Brazil superstar celebrates with on-off girlfriend Bruna Marquezine

Brazil became the first nation to book their spot at the 2018 World Cup this week, and Neymar decided it was time to enjoy himself.

Having scored in the 3-0 win over Paraguay, the Barcelona forward continued to be instrumental in getting the Selecao to Russia next year as they now sit top of the qualifying standings with 33 points from their 14 games.

That’s now 10 wins, three draws and just the solitary defeat, with a nine-point gap between them and second-placed Colombia while bitter rivals Argentina slipped into fifth place for the time being which is only good enough for a playoff spot.

Nevertheless, all eyes were on Neymar and Bruna Marquezine in Sao Paulo as they partied in a crowded club until the early hours and given their standing in the country, it’s no surprise that it has made plenty of headlines.

The pair have reportedly been on and off prior to his move to Europe, while Bruna is a well-known actress and celebrity in her own right. Put them both together and you have yourself a power couple.

They looked pretty cosy in each other’s company on Wednesday night, and they certainly got the media talking…