Tottenham injury news: Major boost for talisman, misfit doubtful for Burnley

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino received positive news regarding Harry Kane’s recovery from an ankle injury as he has started training outdoors this week.

Kane isn’t expected to return before the end of April after suffering the damaging setback earlier this month, and it remains to be seen whether or not his absence damages Tottenham’s hopes of finishing in the top four.

While he’s still far off from a return, it will undoubtedly be welcome news for Pochettino and the squad to see him move onto the next stage of his rehabilitation and they will hope that he can return sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, as seen in the tweets below from ESPN FC Tottenham correspondent Dan Kilpatrick, Vincent Janssen is a doubt for this weekend’s clash with Burnley due to a chest infection.

The Dutch international bagged his first goal from open play for Spurs prior to the international break, and given that it may well have given him some additional confidence, he will be disappointed if he is forced to miss out on the first game back.

Elsewhere, Danny Rose will be reviewed this week as he continues his comeback from injury, while Erik Lamela was ruled out for the rest of the season on Wednesday and will undergo surgery on Saturday on his hip to try and correct what has been a long-term issue.

In an ideal world, Pochettino would have liked to have had a full-strength squad at his disposal at this crucial stage of the season, but evidently it isn’t that simple and he’ll have to work his way around any problems he’s facing.

#thfc Harry Kane has started training outdoors ('early field work'), according to the club. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) March 30, 2017