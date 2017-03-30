(Video) Tottenham fans will love Mauricio Pochettino’s response to Barcelona speculation

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was asked about the possibility of him moving to Barcelona, and he gave a brilliant answer to rule it out.

The Argentine tactician is certainly becoming a man in demand given his impressive work at Espanyol, Southampton and Spurs in recent years.

Pochettino played for Espanyol between 1994 and 2000, before enjoying a three-year stint in charge as coach, and that deep-rooted affection for the club has led to him insisting that he would never take the top job at bitter rivals Barca.

In turn, he compared it to his current situation to give Tottenham fans an even bigger reason to smile as he insisted that he loved Spurs, and so would never want to take charge at Arsenal.

There may well be a few envious Gunners fans who wouldn’t mind a Pochettino-like figure at the helm instead of Arsene Wenger right now, but it doesn’t look like they’ll be getting the man himself anytime soon.

Overall though, it will be welcome note for Tottenham to hear Pochettino effectively commit himself to the north London outfit. Conversely, it will be a major disappointment for Barca as they continue their search for a successor to Luis Enrique ahead of next season.