Antonio Conte seals huge double Chelsea boost as key ace to pen £300k-a-week deal as legend stays on

Chelsea star Eden Hazard will reportedly sign a new £300,000-a-week deal to stay at the club with Antonio Conte credited with a big role in the process.

Despite returning to form and helping the Blues to remain on course to reclaim the Premier League title this season, speculation over Hazard’s future has not gone away.

However, according to talkSPORT, despite rumours of a £100m bid from Real Madrid, he will sign a new contract and commit his future to Chelsea with the new deal said to be worth around £300,000-a-week.

The Belgian international has scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 26 Premier League appearances so far this season, and it’s added that he’s happy in London and had no plans to quit on Chelsea.

Nevertheless, with the money involved it was always going to leave some uncertainty, but the report notes that Conte was key in putting the pressure on owner Roman Abramovich to not only avoid selling Hazard, but also to get the contract in place.

Meanwhile, it’s also been added that John Terry has been offered a new one-year deal to extend his playing career and stay in west London.

The Chelsea legend has fallen down the pecking order and has rarely featured in recent months, but Conte still seemingly values his influence and leadership in the dressing room with the new contract set to give him an opportunity to continue with his coaching alongside his playing commitments.

While the 36-year-old will likely have a very limited role next season if he does sign the new contract, he will certainly provide great experience and quality cover with Chelsea also having to factor in the fixture list getting much busier with the return of Champions League football.