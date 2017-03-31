Barcelona given major boost in €50m pursuit as Arsenal star open to switch with talks ongoing

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is reportedly keen on a return to Barcelona, and his agent has been in contact with technical director Robert Fernandez.

The Catalan giants have struggled at right-back this season as they failed to adequately replace Dani Alves following his summer move to Juventus.

In turn, it’s likely to be a priority for them at the end of the season, and according to Mundo Deportivo, Bellerin remains their first-choice option to solve the issue in the short and long term.

The report claims that the Spanish international holds no ill-feeling towards his former club as he was forced to move on in search of first-team football and is seemingly open to a second stint with Barca.

Furthermore, it’s added that Fernandez has spoken to his agent on several occasions, and while Bellerin remains happy at Arsenal, if there was a club that he would leave them for it would be the La Liga giants.

Given the way he has progressed at the Emirates over the last two years and the prominent role he now plays for Arsene Wenger’s side, losing the 22-year-old would be a major blow for the Gunners regardless of his poor recent form which has been another factor in Arsenal’s troubles over the past few months.

It’s claimed that it would take a bid of around €50m to prise him away from north London, while Manchester City are also interested but will be snubbed as Bellerin has no desire to join another Premier League side.

With so many question marks hanging over Arsenal ahead of the summer, they will be desperate to avoid these stories from becoming major distractions as they face an uphill task to now finish in the top four in the Premier League this season.

Bellerin will continue to be seen as an important part of their future, but time will tell if the appeal of returning to Barca is too strong to turn down.