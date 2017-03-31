Chelsea, Man Utd and Liverpool all on red alert as £65m target free to leave

Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez is no longer part of Zinedine Zidane’s plans which in turn has sparked speculation over his future.

As noted by the Metro, Chelsea, Man United and Liverpool have all been linked with the Colombian international who is valued at around £65m.

It would seem as though they are all set to be alerted by the latest developments with claims in Spain that Zidane has decided that Rodriguez doesn’t feature in his plans moving forward and so is likely to be sold.

The former Monaco and Porto star has been limited to just 24 appearances in all competitions so far this season, but has shown his quality at times and has contributed five goals and 12 assists in those outings.

Despite that, AS report that plans for next season don’t include him and Zidane wants the club to find a suitable solution to the issue in the coming months.

Rodriguez has played just 1,316 minutes of football so far this season, and it’s added that he’s not only lost the confidence of his coach, but the club hierarchy won’t stand in the way of the sale either.

The biggest indication that he is set to be axed came after he was omitted from the club’s sponsorship advertisement with Fly Emirates. As one of their big-money signings coupled with his outreach in South America, Rodriguez would have been expected to be involved in the promotion.

His frustration though will be to the benefit of one of his current teammates, with Marco Asensio set for a bigger role next season as he has impressed in spots this year.

Nevertheless, if this indeed true about Rodriguez, it will be a major disappointment to see him fail in the Spanish capital as expectations were sky-high when he arrived and he certainly has more talent and quality than he has shown, or has been allowed to show.